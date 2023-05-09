Sum 41 to disband after 27 years of music

CNN . (KGNS) - Pop-punk band ‘Sum 41′ will disband after nearly three decades together.

The Canadian band took to Twitter Monday to announce that they would soon be going their separate ways.

But first, they plan to finish their current tour with Simple Plan and The Offspring, release a final album, and go on one more headlining worldwide tour.

Sum 41 rose to popularity in the early 2000s with their debut studio album, “All killer no filler.”

It featured hits like “In too deep” and “Fat lip.”

Sum 41′s music was also on some iconic movie soundtracks of the era including “Bring it on”, “American Pie 2″ and “Dude, where’s my car?”

The group’s most recent album, “Order in decline” released back in 2019.

