Tecolotes heat up as they hit the road

By Ryan Bailey
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Tecos are hitting the road for one of their longest trips away from the border this summer but they are doing it while they are red hot.

Los dos Laredos came up with a clean sweep of Puebla this weekend running their record to a Mexican League best 11 and three overall; a game and a half up on Monterrey and Tabasco for that top spot.

Now they head away from los dos starting up with three games in Saltillo than a series against Durango and finally three against the hated Red Devils of Mexico to finish off the trip.

Your next chance to catch them in Laredo will be May 19 when they start up a series against Tabasco.

