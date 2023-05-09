Update: Woman injured in two vehicle accident on Clark Blvd.

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two vehicle accident sends a woman to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened near East Clark Boulevard at around 3:45 p.m.

According to the Laredo Fire Department there were a total of two patients involved in the accident; a man and a woman.

Both had to be removed from the vehicles, and the woman was transported to LMC in critical condition.

