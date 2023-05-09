Update: Woman injured in two vehicle accident on Clark Blvd.
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two vehicle accident sends a woman to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
The accident happened near East Clark Boulevard at around 3:45 p.m.
According to the Laredo Fire Department there were a total of two patients involved in the accident; a man and a woman.
Both had to be removed from the vehicles, and the woman was transported to LMC in critical condition.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.