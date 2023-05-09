UISD assembles its new task force against vaping

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Concerns regarding the use of electronic cigarettes among teens continue in several communities, including Laredo.

The United Independent School District (UISD) is working to educate students about the dangers of this trend by creating a task force.

On Tuesday, May 9, the school district introduced and held the first meeting of its United Against Vaping task force. The task force is made up of local entities like the Laredo Police Department, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office. Their mission is to decrease the prevalent use of vaping currently seen among young people.

The task force reports that e-cigarettes and vaping pose serious health risks including lung injury and disease. UISD officials said this group will help students learn the risks of vaping. Michelle Molina, the UISD Board Trustee for District 6 said, “Where in the past we used to see just a couple of cases a month, we’re now seeing that increase daily, and it’s not just at the high school level or middle school, our elementary students have access to the older kids. So we are trying to prevent the spillage coming over elementary.”

According to UISD, nearly 3,000 hospitalizations and 68 deaths caused by vaping were reported in the U.S. in 2020. Most of the deaths were caused by vape pens containing THC, the active chemical in marijuana.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.