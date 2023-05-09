Shop Local
United Day School teacher named Teacher of the Month

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Multiple nominations from parents earned one teacher a huge award.

On Tuesday, May 9, Ana Ceci Covarrubias was surprised early morning by the Teacher of the Month crew from KGNS and the Joey Tellez Law Firm.

Ms. Covarrubias has been teaching for 22 years, currently teaching kindergarten students at United Day School.

As Teacher of the Month, she was awarded $250 to use as she pleases, a gift basket, and a KGNS mug and t-shirt. Her students also received a dozen donuts.

After overcoming her initial surprise, Ms. Covarrubias said it’s her love of teaching that’s kept her in the classroom year after year. “I love being in the classroom. I really enjoy being with the kids. You learn so much from them. They teach you so much and every year it’s a learning experience. It’s a lot of fun. It’s very challenging, but a lot of fun,” said Covarrubias.

The KGNS Teacher of the Month program recognizes two teachers per month. Currently, nominations for the final two teachers for this school year are being accepted. If you’d like to nominate a teacher, you can click here.

