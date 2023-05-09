Warm Humid Weather, Heavy Rains Begin Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An upper level disturbance is a bit to our north over south central Texas. Most of the showers and thundershowers have been near the slow moving disturbance to our north. A slow moving pronounced wave in the upper level wind flow will enter our area by Friday. A deep layer of moist gulf air will be lifted to produce tall rain clouds. The showers will be widespread Friday through the weekend and into early next week. Rain totals will be generous, and there will be the possibility of flash flooding from the heaviest showers during that time frame.

