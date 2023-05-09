Shop Local
Webb County Sheriff’s Office hosts Mother’s Day Dance and crime prevention event

By Roger Uvalle
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Mother’s Day is just a few days away, but some moms cut a rug at the Casa Blanca ballroom on Tuesday, May 9 at a Mother’s Day dance hosted by Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar.

The dance also acted as a crime prevention event. It’s an effort to keep senior citizens informed and safe from being a target of crime. Some of the information shared with the community included home safety, identity theft, and vehicle safety tips.

One mother, Martha Salinas, was eager to get her groove on and congratulated all mothers on their upcoming special day. “Thank you! Congratulations to all mothers! I hope you have an excellent day! I hope your children call you and if they don’t, well... as long as they’re doing well. That’s the main thing,” said Salinas.

Mother’s Day in the United States falls on the second Sunday of May, but Mother’s Day in Mexico always takes place on May 10.

