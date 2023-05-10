Shop Local
City of Laredo provides update on Title 42 efforts

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is getting ready to address the community on the current migrant surge due to Title 42 expiring and the city’s efforts.

This will happen during a press conference scheduled for Wednesday, May 10 at 2 p.m. at the Fire Department Administration Building.

Title 42 will expire on May 11th as a result of the Biden Administration ending the COVID-19 emergency response.

According to a press release, the Emergency Operation Center in Laredo has been activated and is working with local partners and organizations to implement a plan when Title 42 is lifted.

The community can watch the full press conference on the KGNS News Live Events Stream.

