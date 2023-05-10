LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and muggy in the low 70s with cloudy skies .

Today partly to mostly sunny , hot and humid a high of 95 , feeling like 102.

Tonight partly cloudy and breezy gust up to 21 mph , a low 76.

Tomorrow were expected to remain rain free , Its going to be hot and humid with partly sunny skies a high of 97 feeling like 103.

Friday through the weekend showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm, the concern is heavy rainfall at times could produce flooding.

Friday and Saturday will be breezy to windy gust could get up to 28 mph.

Early next week showers and thunder storms continue by Tuesday the start to go down with highs in the mid 80s .

Have a great day .

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.