Hot Thursday, Heavy Rains Begin Friday Night

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hot air from the Mexican Plateau is arriving aloft above south Texas. Thursday will be as hot, perhaps a little hotter than on Wednesday. A deepening layer of gulf moisture will arrive Friday as a slow moving large system of disturbances aloft approaches from the west. This will produce widespread and occasionally heavy rains for a number of days beginning Friday night.

Death investigation underway in central Laredo
LISD teachers receive state allotment from TEA
Hot and humid
