Hot Thursday, Heavy Rains Begin Friday Night

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hot air from the Mexican Plateau is arriving aloft above south Texas. Thursday will be as hot, perhaps a little hotter than on Wednesday. A deepening layer of gulf moisture will arrive Friday as a slow moving large system of disturbances aloft approaches from the west. This will produce widespread and occasionally heavy rains for a number of days beginning Friday night.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.