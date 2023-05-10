Hot Thursday, Heavy Rains Begin Friday Night
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hot air from the Mexican Plateau is arriving aloft above south Texas. Thursday will be as hot, perhaps a little hotter than on Wednesday. A deepening layer of gulf moisture will arrive Friday as a slow moving large system of disturbances aloft approaches from the west. This will produce widespread and occasionally heavy rains for a number of days beginning Friday night.
