Local focus on mental health for young people

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The month of May is dedicated to bringing awareness to the rise of mental health challenges. On Wednesday, May 10, a proclamation was signed to benefit young people.

The focus for experts has been on anxiety and depression many children and teenagers might be going through which could have been punctuated by the pandemic and the potential feelings of isolation.

Dr. Linda Garza, a licensed specialist in School Psychology spoke about the issue, saying it’s important not to downplay what a kid might be going through simply because they’re young. ”Sometimes, some parents might feel that because they’re children those problems are not something that big or something that they should care for, but that child is developing those coping skills, they’re developing those strategies on how to deal with those problems. So, it’s important for them to be taught those skills with a minor problem because those skills that they learn in that minor problem, they will be applying it to a larger problem, per se,” said Dr. Garza.

Dr. Garza added that the best tool for helping kids is for friends and loved ones to pay attention and notice any signs and symptoms that something might be wrong.

