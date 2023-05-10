Local mothers enjoy picnic day event hosted in their honor

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - On Mexican Mother’s Day, May 10, some mothers enjoyed their special day with some outdoor fun.

The Webb County Commissioner for Precinct 1 hosted a Mother’s Day picnic. Moms were able to enjoy a game of Loteria, some lunch, and even got to get some dancing in.

San Juanita Aviña, who attended the festivities, said she really appreciates being able to guide her kids as they grow up even if it’s hard work. ”I’m a single mother and so to raise two sons by myself and work and not just one job, because you can’t make it with one job you need to work with two, and then get involved in school, it’s a lot of sacrifices but as a mother, if you want to do that for your children you’re going to do what is necessary for them,” said Aviña.

A mariachi band from Salvador Garcia Middle School also serenaded mothers during the event.

