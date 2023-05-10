Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Remembering mom at City of Laredo Cemetery

By Roger Uvalle
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - May 10 is Mother’s Day in Mexico and this Sunday, May 14, Americans are set to celebrate mothers across the nation. However, there are some whose mother has passed away.

Sons and daughters are remembering mom in their own special way at the City of Laredo Cemetery.

Maria Machuca visited her mom’s grave and gave advice: to not take your mother’s company for granted. ”To be there for them because you never know when it’s the last day. For me, it was very soon for her not to be with us anymore. Be there always, always for them. Take care of them,” said Machuca.

People are set to visit their moms at the City of Laredo Cemetery, decorating their tombstones with flowers and balloons this Sunday for Mother’s Day as well.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in central Laredo
Death investigation underway in central Laredo
Police in Illinois found 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland’s body in a dumpster, just three...
Body of missing teenager found in dumpster; sex offender charged
Man and woman injured in two vehicle accident on Clark Blvd.
Update: Man and woman injured in two vehicle accident on Clark Blvd.
Accident reported in central Laredo
Accident reported in central Laredo
LISD teachers receive state allotment from TEA
LISD teachers receive state allotment from TEA

Latest News

Local mothers enjoy picnic day event hosted in their honor
Local mothers enjoy picnic day event hosted in their honor
Local mothers enjoy picnic day event hosted in their honor
Remembering mom at City of Laredo Cemetery
Set of threats reported at two UISD schools