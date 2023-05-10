Remembering mom at City of Laredo Cemetery

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - May 10 is Mother’s Day in Mexico and this Sunday, May 14, Americans are set to celebrate mothers across the nation. However, there are some whose mother has passed away.

Sons and daughters are remembering mom in their own special way at the City of Laredo Cemetery.

Maria Machuca visited her mom’s grave and gave advice: to not take your mother’s company for granted. ”To be there for them because you never know when it’s the last day. For me, it was very soon for her not to be with us anymore. Be there always, always for them. Take care of them,” said Machuca.

People are set to visit their moms at the City of Laredo Cemetery, decorating their tombstones with flowers and balloons this Sunday for Mother’s Day as well.

