Set of threats reported at two UISD schools

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A set of threats was reported at two United Independent School District (UISD) schools on Wednesday, May 10.

The first incident involved two students from Gonzalez Middle School. According to the school district, photos of a male student with a gun inside the school began circulating on social media. UISD police went to the student’s house and found the gun which they say was made of plastic. That student is now facing terroristic threat charges while the female student who uploaded the images on social media was arrested.

Over at Arndt Elementary, another possible threat was reported. UISD said a 3rd grader used a 5th grader’s phone and called in a shooting threat to police. UISD officers went to both students’ homes after the threat and they determined it was a hoax.

A message was sent to parents assuring them that there was no credible threat. Veronica Rodriguez, a concerned mother, said, ”They’re saying that it’s just like a checkup, like practice, but I didn’t think that it was like a shooting threat. I thought it was just something small. Now that I’m seeing everybody getting their kids, I’m like, ‘Let me go get mine because I’m starting to worry.’ There are too many police around here.“

Another concerned mother, Maribel Cerda, said, ”It does worry me because we, as parents, need to know what’s going on and they didn’t let us know what was going on. They just kept on saying that it was a random city of Laredo backpack checkup.”

The two incidents reported come days after two other threats were reported at United High School and Alexander High School regarding a social media post.

UISD is reminding the community that making false threats is a crime and they do take these types of threats very seriously.

