Shooting reported at international bridge between Pharr and Reynosa

PHARR, Tex. (KGNS) - Reports are circulating on social networks of shots being fired at the international bridge between Pharr, Texas and Reynosa, Mexico.

According to those reports, there was a substantial outburst of gunfire shortly before 4 p.m. forcing people there to take shelter. Reports state several people have been shot with three people possibly being killed. Those reports are not official as of yet, but we’ll keep you posted when an official statement does come in.

