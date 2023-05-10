Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Shooting reported at international bridge between Pharr and Reynosa

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHARR, Tex. (KGNS) - Reports are circulating on social networks of shots being fired at the international bridge between Pharr, Texas and Reynosa, Mexico.

According to those reports, there was a substantial outburst of gunfire shortly before 4 p.m. forcing people there to take shelter. Reports state several people have been shot with three people possibly being killed. Those reports are not official as of yet, but we’ll keep you posted when an official statement does come in.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in central Laredo
Death investigation underway in central Laredo
Police in Illinois found 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland’s body in a dumpster, just three...
Body of missing teenager found in dumpster; sex offender charged
Man and woman injured in two vehicle accident on Clark Blvd.
Update: Man and woman injured in two vehicle accident on Clark Blvd.
Accident reported in central Laredo
Accident reported in central Laredo
LISD teachers receive state allotment from TEA
LISD teachers receive state allotment from TEA

Latest News

Local mothers enjoy picnic day event hosted in their honor
Local mothers enjoy picnic day event hosted in their honor
Remembering mom at City of Laredo Cemetery
Remembering mom at City of Laredo Cemetery
Set of threats reported at two UISD schools
Set of threats reported at two UISD schools
Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo, Webb County and NGO’s prepare for possible migrant influx