Churches in Nuevo Laredo are ready to house migrants if necessary as Title 42 expires

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NUEVO LAREDO, Mex. (KGNS) - Based on numbers from previous migrant surges Nuevo Laredo has experienced, the two shelters in operation in the city will be able to house 600 migrants.

According to Enrique Sanchez who serves as the bishop for Nuevo Laredo’s Catholic Diocese, churches are ready to house migrants if necessary as Title 42 expires.

