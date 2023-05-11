Churches in Nuevo Laredo are ready to house migrants if necessary as Title 42 expires

NUEVO LAREDO, Mex. (KGNS) - Based on numbers from previous migrant surges Nuevo Laredo has experienced, the two shelters in operation in the city will be able to house 600 migrants.

According to Enrique Sanchez who serves as the bishop for Nuevo Laredo’s Catholic Diocese, churches are ready to house migrants if necessary as Title 42 expires.

