Congressman Cuellar speaks about Biden memo on possible migrant release

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - News outlets report that the Biden administration is preparing a memo directing Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to release migrants without court dates.

Congressman Henry Cuellar said he has talked to the Laredo Acting Border Patrol Chief, the non-governmental organizations (NGOs), along with the mayor of Laredo who assured there will be no street releases of migrants in the city, but if there’s an overflow, Cuellar assured there is another action plan on standby: “To slow down the number of buses coming into Laredo because I do not want to see people released along the border. Now, my understanding is that if there’s an overflow, this is generally across the border, they will have parole. This means they could have a monitoring system on them,” said Cuellar.

When asked about soldiers stationed at the border, Cuellar said that due to the low number of border crossings, most of them will be located in the Rio Grande Valley area and El Paso, Texas.

