CUTE: Zoo welcomes 2 litters of endangered red wolf pups

The North Carolina Zoo welcomed endangered red wolf pups.
The North Carolina Zoo welcomed endangered red wolf pups.(North Carolina Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ASHEBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - The North Carolina Zoo is celebrating the birth of nine red wolf pups.

The zoo shared a video online of a few of the new pups that have arrived. The team said it welcomed two litters of the critically endangered animals.

The first litter, born to parents Marsh and Roan, had three pups, and the second litter, born to Denali and May, had six, for a total of 9 pups, the zoo shared.

Officials with the zoo said the red wolf population has been dwindling and was once declared extinct in the wild. But the team in North Carolina is working to ensure the survival of the species.

Both litters were born behind the scenes as a part of the zoo’s contributions to the American Red Wolf SAFE Program.

Veterinary staff said the pups will get continued checkups to make sure all nine remain in good health.

