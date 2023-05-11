Shop Local
Episodes of Heavy Rain Begins Friday Night

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A deep layer of moist gulf air will arrive Friday night. A series of disturbances with a large slow moving upper level low pressure system will lift the very moist air into tall rain clouds beginning Friday night, and likely continuing on and off into mid next week. The heaviest downpours may produce flash flooding at times, and if the 3″ to 7″+ of rain that much of the numerical weather guidance suggests materializes, river flooding would become a concern.

Latest News

Cloudy to mostly sunny with heat index values from100 -106.
Summer
Summer
Summer
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Hot Thursday, Heavy Rains Begin Friday Night
Partly to mostly sunny with heat index values from 100 -105.
Hot and humid