Episodes of Heavy Rain Begins Friday Night

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A deep layer of moist gulf air will arrive Friday night. A series of disturbances with a large slow moving upper level low pressure system will lift the very moist air into tall rain clouds beginning Friday night, and likely continuing on and off into mid next week. The heaviest downpours may produce flash flooding at times, and if the 3″ to 7″+ of rain that much of the numerical weather guidance suggests materializes, river flooding would become a concern.

