Federal agencies search central Laredo home

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several federal law enforcement entities respond to a home in central Laredo Thursday morning.

Witnesses report that agents from the Department of Homeland Security, FBI and U.S Customs and Border Protection responded to a home on the 1000 block of Guadalupe.

Video shows agents searching the backyard of a residence and speaking with residents who live in the area.

KGNS has reached out to FBI and HSI for more information but has not received a response.

