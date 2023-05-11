Federal agencies search central Laredo home
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several federal law enforcement entities respond to a home in central Laredo Thursday morning.
Witnesses report that agents from the Department of Homeland Security, FBI and U.S Customs and Border Protection responded to a home on the 1000 block of Guadalupe.
Video shows agents searching the backyard of a residence and speaking with residents who live in the area.
KGNS has reached out to FBI and HSI for more information but has not received a response.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.