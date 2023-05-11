KGNS on location: Eagle Pass braces for surge of migrants

EAGLE PASS, TX. (KGNS) - With the City of El Paso bracing for the potential influx of migrants coming in seeking asylum, another border community that’s been thrust into national headlines over the past few months has been Eagle Pass.

The community that is roughly two hours away from Laredo is preparing for its own influx of migrants.

Much of the overflow of migrants seen in Eagle Pass is transported to Laredo but just how much they would get is still unknown.

With the end of Title 42 less than 24 hours away, dozens of migrants have been crossing throughout the day.

Authorities say much of the traffic should be either north or south of the bridges away from the city.

On Wednesday, KGNS spoke with the Emergency Management Coordinator and Assistant Fire Chief Rodolfo Cardona who said that while the situation seems under control for now, things could get out of hand.

Cardona said the city is not facilitating sheltering for immigration.

Meaning, the one non-governmental organization in town, Border Hope is the only option.

Cardona said the community of Eagle Pass is not financially prepared to sustain a situation of crisis.

Another issue authorities may face here is unlike past waves of migrants.

At this time, the City of Eagle Pass does not have the number of migrants from the City of Piedras Negras.

Mr. Cardona said they will handle situations as they come along with the possible chances of rain.

The department is ready with boats to assist with whatever comes.

