Laredo Family continues to struggle after home was struck by lightning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One family is still grappling with the aftermath of a severe thunderstorm in April after their home was struck by lightning.

The Olvera family, like many others in Laredo, experienced the wrath of a thunderstorm that swept through the area in April 2023. The lightning strike left a gaping hole in their ceiling, causing extensive damage to their property.

The Red Cross was able to provide temporary relief and neighbors have extended a helping hand for now, but the family now finds themselves in a state of uncertainty and financial strain. ”We’re looking for help, a place to stay, or help to fix the house, because the insurance is not helping us,” said the homeowner, Ana Olvera.

The family is having a plate sale on Saturday, May 27 at the O’Reilly’s on Guadalupe Street. If you’d like to help out the Olvera family, you can contact them at (956) 285-9811 OR (956) 236-9165.

