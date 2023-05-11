Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Family continues to struggle after home was struck by lightning

Laredo Family continues to struggle after home was struck by lightning
Laredo Family continues to struggle after home was struck by lightning(KGNS)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One family is still grappling with the aftermath of a severe thunderstorm in April after their home was struck by lightning.

The Olvera family, like many others in Laredo, experienced the wrath of a thunderstorm that swept through the area in April 2023. The lightning strike left a gaping hole in their ceiling, causing extensive damage to their property.

The Red Cross was able to provide temporary relief and neighbors have extended a helping hand for now, but the family now finds themselves in a state of uncertainty and financial strain. ”We’re looking for help, a place to stay, or help to fix the house, because the insurance is not helping us,” said the homeowner, Ana Olvera.

The family is having a plate sale on Saturday, May 27 at the O’Reilly’s on Guadalupe Street. If you’d like to help out the Olvera family, you can contact them at (956) 285-9811 OR (956) 236-9165.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Sounds of gunfire at Pharr bridge came from drills, and Mexican cartels says police
Police in Illinois found 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland’s body in a dumpster, just three...
Body of missing teenager found in dumpster; sex offender charged
Set of threats reported at two UISD schools
Set of threats reported at two UISD schools
LISD teachers receive state allotment from TEA
LISD teachers receive state allotment from TEA
Title 42 set to expire, U.S. and Mexican border officials prepare
City of Laredo provides update on Title 42 efforts

Latest News

TAMIU students board plane to Singapore as part of Maymester 2023
Pillar therapy cat program helps patients during counseling sessions
Pillar therapy cat program helps patients during counseling sessions
Pillar therapy cat program helps patients during counseling sessions
TAMIU students board plane to Singapore as part of Maymester 2023
TAMIU students board plane to Singapore as part of Maymester 2023