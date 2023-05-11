Laredo Police debunks migrants at the park post on social media

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are debunking a social media post relating to migrants at a Laredo Park.

On Thursday morning, Laredo Police addressed a post circulating around social media regarding migrants at a park.

The picture shows several migrants walking through the baseball fields at Father McNaboe Park.

Police clarified that the picture is old and was taken a few years back.

They have checked with ICE and Border Patrol and confirmed that there is no migrant activity at the park at this time.

