Laredo Police debunks migrants at the park post on social media

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are debunking a social media post relating to migrants at a Laredo Park.

On Thursday morning, Laredo Police addressed a post circulating around social media regarding migrants at a park.

The picture shows several migrants walking through the baseball fields at Father McNaboe Park.

Police clarified that the picture is old and was taken a few years back.

They have checked with ICE and Border Patrol and confirmed that there is no migrant activity at the park at this time.

Federal agencies search central Laredo home
Federal agencies search central Laredo home
