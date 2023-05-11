Pet of the Week: Joy

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the nonprofit organization Best Friends for Life, introduces us to Joy.

Joy is a four-month-old kitten that has already been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed so she is ready for adoption.

Cat lovers will be able to find Joy during the organization’s upcoming adoption clinic at Petco San Bernardo.

The organization has roughly 70 cats at the cat village that they care for.

The nonprofit constantly relies on donations and fundraisers to continue its operations; as a result, they are organizing a third annual Mother’s Day Raffle on Saturday, May 13.

They will be raffling off Louis Vuitton handbags, as well as other good gifts for mom.

All you need to do is purchase a ticket at $20.

