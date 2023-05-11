Pillar to hold mental health art show at 550 Pizzeria

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A non-profit organization that has known to be a ‘Pillar’ in our community is teaming up with a pizzeria for a mental health art show.

Pillar has teamed up with 550 Pizzeria to hold its “A pizza your heart for mental health art show” this Thursday, May, 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the non-profit organization to be able to continue its mission in helping others in our community.

550 Pizzeria is located at 2101 Shiloh Drive.

