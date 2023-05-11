Pillar therapy cat program helps patients during counseling sessions

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, a non-profit counseling organization is educating the community about the power of animal therapy.

As a way to help people cope and recover from physical or mental trauma, Pillar has added three four-legged therapy cats to its team named Mercury, Bowie and Nyx.

Diana Dominguez, a medical assistant at Pillar, says the therapy cats are the “purr-fect” companions to help people during counseling sessions, especially children.

“Animals usually bring comfort for a person, so when we get those patients that have severe cases, especially in children and they don’t easily open up to our counselors, the kitty’s help the person feel that comfort and that trust in us which helps them feel like they’re being supported other than just speaking to a counselor,” said Dominguez.

Dominguez reminds the community to keep their health and their families mental health in check, especially during the month of May.

For more information on Pillar’s services call (956) 723-7457.

