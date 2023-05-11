Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and humid with cloudy skies in the upper 70s feeling like the 80s.

Today mostly sunny hot and humid ‚a high of 89 with a heat index value of 106.

Tonight increasing clouds , warm and humid a low of 78 with breezy conditions .

Tomorrow in the afternoon showers and thunderstorm chances begin then increasing in the evening.

Heavy rainfall is expected Friday into early next week making it possible for flash flooding across Webb County.

It’s looking like a indoor Mother’s Day celebration, with rain chances continuing and temps in the low 80s .

Have a great day and stay cool.

