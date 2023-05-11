TAMIU students board plane to Singapore as part of Maymester 2023

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A group of Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) students are about to embark on an exciting adventure in the city-state of Singapore.

On Thursday, May 11, about 20 university students were anxiously waiting at the Laredo International Airport to board their plane. It’s all part of the university’s “Reading the Globe” program for Maymester 2023.

This year, the program revolved around a common book the students read called “Failing Up: A Professor’s Odyssey of Flunking, Determination, and Hope” by TAMIU’s University College dean, Dr. Barbara Hong.

One student is looking forward to an educational and immersive experience as well as an enriching and unforgettable one. ”I’m very excited but very nervous to experience something new, something that is very different from Laredo and I think it’s going to be a very awesome opportunity for us at TAMIU to bring back and teach everybody about Singapore, a very beautiful country,” said Santiago Garcia.

Students selected to participate in this year’s trip will be known as “Reading the Globe” ambassadors and will be required to complete a one-year service commitment to TAMIU’s University College.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.