Texas Gov. Abbott sends buses of migrants to Washington D.C.

By CNN
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is bussing more migrants to Washington D.C.

Roughly 50 migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, two more buses stopped in front of the observatory.

It’s the latest in a series of bussing operations in which Abbott has sent migrants from his state to democratic-led cities.

He said he’s sent more than 17,000 migrants to sanctuary cities that includes upwards of 9,000 to Washington, more than 5,000 to New York, and more than 1,500 to Chicago.

DC officials say hotels designated for migrant families seeking asylum are full.

