Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

VIDEO: Drivers throw rocks, landscaping blocks in road rage incident

Traffic cameras show multiple people throwing rocks and large pieces of concrete at each other's cars. (WCCO, MNDOT, CNN)
By WCCO Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) - Police in Minnesota say one man is facing assault charges after a wild road rage incident that was caught on traffic cameras.

Police and troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a road rage incident around 6:16 p.m. Tuesday at an off-ramp in the Minneapolis suburb of Richfield. The incident apparently began on Interstate 35 west in Minneapolis and continued to the off-ramp, where officers say those involved “exited their vehicles and engaged in a physical altercation.”

Traffic camera video shows several people throwing objects at each other’s vehicles. At least one person can be seen throwing a landscaping block from a nearby yard.

A driver in a black SUV allegedly tried to run over a pedestrian, a near miss that drivers like Beret Mangino say is scary to think about.

“I think it’s sad that we live in a world where we even have to encounter that or worry about it,” Mangino said. “There’s more to life in the next two hours than there is within a two-minute road rage incident.”

Police say they were able to find the three people involved in the incident, and one man faces assault charges.

“What it is is pride. People got too much animosity, got too much anger,” said Lovell Wheeler, a driver from Colorado. “Some things you’ve got to learn to accept, and what you can’t change, you go about your life. Life is short.”

Police are also reminding people not to get out of their cars for a fight under any circumstances. Anyone caught in a road rage situation is encouraged to exit the situation and call law enforcement.

“If you confront them, possibly something could happen. You could get into a fight, or even worse yet, something else could escalate the situation,” said Sgt. Troy Christianson with the state patrol.

Both the state patrol and Richfield Police say they still consider this an active and open investigation.

The state patrol doesn’t track road rage incidents, but they do track calls for aggressive driving. Recently, they say they have been getting as many as 20 calls a day.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Shooting reported at international bridge between Pharr and Reynosa
Police in Illinois found 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland’s body in a dumpster, just three...
Body of missing teenager found in dumpster; sex offender charged
LISD teachers receive state allotment from TEA
LISD teachers receive state allotment from TEA
Set of threats reported at two UISD schools
Set of threats reported at two UISD schools
UISD investigates threat at Arndt Elementary School, determines it was false
UISD investigates threat at Arndt Elementary School, determines it was false

Latest News

U.S. Rep. George Santos is surrounded by media as he leaves the federal courthouse in Central...
Expel George Santos? GOP leaders aren’t ready to take that step
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan testifies before the Senate...
In major climate step, EPA proposes 1st limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks on the U.S.-China economic relationship at Johns Hopkins...
Yellen: Different system needed to end repeated standoffs over US debt ceiling
With the end of Title 42, migrants are surging to the U.S. border, challenging a humanitarian...
Officials brace for end of Title 42