Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Celebrity couples, King Charles’ coronation, Beyoncé's Renaissance tour kicks off, Taylor Swift latest and Britney Spears’ tell all delay

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls burn through some of the headlines going into the weekend (8:46-22:55) and go in depth with topics like celebrity couple news (22:55-35:56), King Charles’ coronation (35:56-45:49), Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour kick off (45:49-50:55), Taylor Swift latest (50:55-59:51) and Britney Spears’ tell all delay (59:51-1:05:40).

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Sounds of gunfire at Pharr bridge came from drills, and Mexican cartels says police
Jose Luis Martinez Jr., 41
Man wanted for allegedly assaulting woman and child
Federal agencies search central Laredo home
Federal agencies search central Laredo home
Set of threats reported at two UISD schools
Set of threats reported at two UISD schools
Laredo Police debunks migrants at the park post on social media
Laredo Police debunks migrants at the park post on social media

Latest News

Eagle Pass officials: Difficult to prepare for the unknown
Eagle Pass officials: Difficult to prepare for the unknown
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Episodes of Heavy Rain Begins Friday Night
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Eagle Pass officials: Difficult to prepare for the unknown
Eagle Pass officials: Difficult to prepare for the unknown