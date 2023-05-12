Celebrity couples, King Charles’ coronation, Beyoncé's Renaissance tour kicks off, Taylor Swift latest and Britney Spears’ tell all delay

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls burn through some of the headlines going into the weekend (8:46-22:55) and go in depth with topics like celebrity couple news (22:55-35:56), King Charles’ coronation (35:56-45:49), Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour kick off (45:49-50:55), Taylor Swift latest (50:55-59:51) and Britney Spears’ tell all delay (59:51-1:05:40).

