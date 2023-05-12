Eagle Pass sees influx of migrants as Title 42 comes to an end

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Now that Title 42 is over, all eyes are on the border and one community that is seeing an influx of migrants is the City of Eagle Pass.

The city is home to one of the biggest processing centers in the southern border.

While many officials were preparing for the expiration of the Trump-era immigration policy, there was still plenty of uncertainty among officials.

On Wednesday and Thursday, dozens of migrants crossed by the hour and even in some cases entire family units turned themselves over to authorities.

That being the National Guard or state troopers who then called Border Patrol to take them to processing.

As the sun set on Thursday, up to five law enforcement agencies lined up at the border preparing for whatever came.

From Border Patrol agents to state troopers, National Guard, and Eagle Pass Police worked together.

Once the clock struck midnight eastern time, there were no reports of any massive waves in Eagle Pass, which is something many had feared; however, families continued crossing as officials waited for more migrants to cross to group them.

The guards said they were keeping track of which family units crossed before 11 p.m. and which crossed after.

On Friday morning, there was a lot of movement reported at the border.

Tanks, boats and dozens of members of the National Guard took their position at the bridge not knowing what to expect in the hours and days ahead.

