Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Heat ready to hit the field this Saturday

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While South Texas is expected to see some rain and a slight dip in temperatures, things will start to heat up on the field as the Laredo Heat kicks off its first home game.

Coach Johnny Clifford is ready to hit the field running this Saturday.

Coach Clifford is new to Laredo but he is no stranger to south Texas, as he has played and coached teams that have played against the Laredo Heat.

The home opener will kick-off on Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m. at the TAMIU Soccer Complex.

The first 100 fans get a free hat.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Sounds of gunfire at Pharr bridge came from drills, and Mexican cartels says police
Jose Luis Martinez Jr., 41
Man wanted for allegedly assaulting woman and child
Federal agencies search central Laredo home
Federal agencies search central Laredo home
Set of threats reported at two UISD schools
Set of threats reported at two UISD schools
Laredo Police debunks migrants at the park post on social media
Laredo Police debunks migrants at the park post on social media

Latest News

Eagle Pass sees influx of migrants as Title 42 comes to an end
Eagle Pass sees influx of migrants as Title 42 comes to an end
Eagle Pass sees influx of migrants as Title 42 comes to an end
Eagle Pass sees influx of migrants as Title 42 comes to an end
Laredo Heat ready to hit the field this Saturday
Laredo Heat ready to hit the field this Saturday
Pop OTC's book club: The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
Celebrity couples, King Charles’ coronation, Beyoncé's Renaissance tour kicks off, Taylor Swift latest and Britney Spears’ tell all delay