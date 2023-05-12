Laredo Heat ready to hit the field this Saturday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While South Texas is expected to see some rain and a slight dip in temperatures, things will start to heat up on the field as the Laredo Heat kicks off its first home game.

Coach Johnny Clifford is ready to hit the field running this Saturday.

Coach Clifford is new to Laredo but he is no stranger to south Texas, as he has played and coached teams that have played against the Laredo Heat.

The home opener will kick-off on Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m. at the TAMIU Soccer Complex.

The first 100 fans get a free hat.

