Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Summer day to stormy afternoon

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Happy Friday jungle weather this morning warm and humid with hazy skies in the 80s .

Today partly sunny, hot and humid a high of 96 feeling like 105.

This morning slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then increasing in the afternoon into tonight .

A Slight risk for severe thunderstorms for most of South Texas is expected this evening through early Sunday.

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are possible each day this weekend, with coverage decreasing Monday.

Storms are expected to produce heavy rainfall tonight into early next week a flood watch is in effect tonight through Saturday evening but could be extended.

Also some of these storm could produce hail and strong winds .

Indoor Mothers Day celebration due to rain chance continuing, a high of 84 with cloudy and gloomy skies .

Have a great weekend and stay weather aware.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Sounds of gunfire at Pharr bridge came from drills, and Mexican cartels says police
Jose Luis Martinez Jr., 41
Man wanted for allegedly assaulting woman and child
Federal agencies search central Laredo home
Federal agencies search central Laredo home
Set of threats reported at two UISD schools
Set of threats reported at two UISD schools
Laredo Police debunks migrants at the park post on social media
Laredo Police debunks migrants at the park post on social media

Latest News

Summer to stormy afternoon
Summer to stormy afternoon
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Episodes of Heavy Rain Begins Friday Night
Cloudy to mostly sunny with heat index values from100 -106.
Summer
Summer
Summer