Summer day to stormy afternoon

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Happy Friday jungle weather this morning warm and humid with hazy skies in the 80s .

Today partly sunny, hot and humid a high of 96 feeling like 105.

This morning slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then increasing in the afternoon into tonight .

A Slight risk for severe thunderstorms for most of South Texas is expected this evening through early Sunday.

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are possible each day this weekend, with coverage decreasing Monday.

Storms are expected to produce heavy rainfall tonight into early next week a flood watch is in effect tonight through Saturday evening but could be extended.

Also some of these storm could produce hail and strong winds .

Indoor Mothers Day celebration due to rain chance continuing, a high of 84 with cloudy and gloomy skies .

Have a great weekend and stay weather aware.

