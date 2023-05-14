Shop Local
City Council may extend State of Disaster for months

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been two weeks since the City of Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino signed a Declaration of Disaster ahead of Title 42.

Now Council Members will discuss possibly extending it for three months.

As many border cities brace for the aftermath of the end of Title 42, Fire Chief Guillermo Heard will discuss the proposal during Monday’s Council Meeting.

The meeting starts Monday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall and it is open to the public.

