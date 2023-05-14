Laredo Native Actress Speaks on WGA Strike

Shop Local
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Julia Vera, a Laredo Native, who has been working in Hollywood for over 30 years, speaks on the strike that is affecting many of our favorite T.V. shows.

Members of the Writers Guild of America walked off their jobs on May 2, 2023, after their contracts with the major studios expired.

The last time this happened was in 2007 and the strike took lasted for 100 days.

Currently, in 2023 the strike is affecting Late Night Television shows, “Jeopardy”, “Stranger Things”, and even Marvel Studios Movies like “Blade.”

Vera spoke in support of writers as she said, “And so now even that writers were not working, actors who are not writers are not working, and it affects everybody. So it’s only fair that these writers get a good salary, good wages and that’s what they’re fighting for a new contract.”

She hopes writers strike a deal soon with major studios.

