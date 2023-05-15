Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Accident reported on Zapata Highway

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - At least one person is injured in a two-vehicle crash on Zapata Highway.

The accident happened on Monday afternoon at around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of US 83 and Diaz Street.

Two vehicles were seen off-road, and one person was seen injured on the ground.

Laredo Police and paramedics were called to the scene to assist the individuals involved.

We’ll have more details as the story develops.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Findings of Laredo Police conduct investigation to be released
Council Members will discuss extending the Declaration of Disaster for three months.
City Council may extend State of Disaster for months
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Dr. Victor Trevino Elected Laredo’s Next Mayor
Dr. Victor Trevino Elected Laredo’s Next Mayor
OYS NONVERBAL AUTISM CENTER
Laredo mother emphasizes the need for residential facility for adults with severe autism

Latest News

File photo: Zapata County
Fake active shooter call prompts panic in Zapata County
Laredo Police Department holds ceremony to honor fallen law enforcement officers
Laredo Police Department holds ceremony to honor fallen law enforcement officers
Laredo Police auto theft investigation results in the arrest of eight San Antonians
Laredo Police auto theft investigation results in the arrest of eight San Antonians
Rio Grande International Study Center voices concerns over Border Patrol road project
Rio Grande International Study Center voices concerns over Border Patrol road project