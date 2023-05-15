Accident reported on Zapata Highway

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - At least one person is injured in a two-vehicle crash on Zapata Highway.

The accident happened on Monday afternoon at around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of US 83 and Diaz Street.

Two vehicles were seen off-road, and one person was seen injured on the ground.

Laredo Police and paramedics were called to the scene to assist the individuals involved.

We’ll have more details as the story develops.

