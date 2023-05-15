City to discuss agreement with Border Patrol for roadways

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a border community with many activity along the Rio Grande river, City Leaders are set to discuss supporting the Border Patrol.

City of Laredo Council will discuss giving the City Manager the ability to negotiate and enter into a license agreement between the City and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

This would allow the construction, maintenance, and repair of a private roadway on properties owned by the City of Laredo along the Rio Grande.

The proposal says the license term would be indefinite but can be revoked by the City at any time by giving Customs and Border Protection a 60-day notice.

