City of Laredo employees recognized for Public Service Week

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - This week, the City of Laredo will be celebrating people who have dedicated their lives to public service.

There are more than 3,000 employees who work within different city departments, maintaining infrastructure, and providing security to citizens.

On Monday, 53 workers were recognized for more than 30 years of service with the city.

Jesus Arizpe with the traffic department said he has been a signal technician for 39 years.

Officials with the city say there will be different activities to thank their employees for all their hard work.

