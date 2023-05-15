Shop Local
City of Laredo employees recognized for Public Service Week

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - This week, the City of Laredo will be celebrating people who have dedicated their lives to public service.

There are more than 3,000 employees who work within different city departments, maintaining infrastructure, and providing security to citizens.

On Monday, 53 workers were recognized for more than 30 years of service with the city.

Jesus Arizpe with the traffic department said he has been a signal technician for 39 years.

Officials with the city say there will be different activities to thank their employees for all their hard work.

Accident reported on Zapata Highway
Westbound Loop 20 ramp to World Trade Bridge to be closed for two weeks
Laredo City Council to discuss potential Border Patrol road project
City of Laredo employees recognized for Public Service Week
