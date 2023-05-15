Shop Local
DIY with KGNS: Check your tire pressure

By Mindy Casso
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s something that every vehicle owner should do every week, especially before a road trip, checking your tire pressure.

Low tire pressure or uneven tires could lead to a blowout or a flat tire in the future, it could also be more costly if you do not keep an eye on it.

Officials over at Laredo College, provide us tips on how to properly check our tire pressure.

