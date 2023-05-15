Fake active shooter call prompts panic in Zapata County

ZAPATA COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - A fake active shooter call at a Holiday Inn prompts panic in Zapata County; now an investigation is underway.

The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Monday at around 4:40 p.m. about an active shooter at the hotel with 25 reported injuries on the first floor.

When law enforcement officers arrived, they found no evidence of an active shooter or injured people.

According to the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office, the caller didn’t have a local accent and did not provide a lot of information about the situation.

They are now looking for those responsible for the fake call.

