Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts to provide free surgeries to kids who qualify

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two organizations are partnering up to provide free surgeries to kids who qualify.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and University Health Hospitals are inviting parents or guardians to apply for the program to see if their child qualifies for a free surgery.

Nurses, surgeons, and even anthologists work during their time off to perform these surgeries at no cost to the families affected.

Doctor Ian Mitchell with University Health said the surgeries that can be gifted are, cleft pallet, lip pallet, or almost any surgery that requires a day stay.

“A lot of kids have issues where yea you could live your life with that problem, but a child we wouldn’t want them to live their life with that problem,” said Dr. Mitchell. “Obviously a cleft lip or a cleft pallet is more striking those kids, obviously can’t go through life that way , even things that we wouldn’t necessarily think of, scar revisions, for example, or having your ears stick out really far requires an otoplasty, in a lot of cases their insurance companies may not cover that and that’s where this program can step in and help.”

In order to make these surgeries possible, the surgical staff donates their time and hospitals share their buildings.

Fresh Start steps in to help patients with transportation and covering the expenses.

The program is accepting applications from kids across south Texas.

Doctor Mitchell adds that even kids in northern Mexico could qualify.

If you are interested in applying, you can call 760-448-2025 or e-mail Lupita Morales at Lupita@FreshStart.org.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Council Members will discuss extending the Declaration of Disaster for three months.
City Council may extend State of Disaster for months
Dr. Victor Trevino Elected Laredo’s Next Mayor
Dr. Victor Trevino Elected Laredo’s Next Mayor
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Laredo City Leaders will discuss agreement with Border Patrol for new roadways along the river.
City to discuss agreement with Border Patrol for roadways
Texas Gov. Abbott sends buses of migrants to Washington D.C.
Texas Gov. Abbott sends buses of migrants to Washington D.C.

Latest News

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and University Health Hospitals to provide free surgeries to kids
Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and University Health Hospitals to provide free surgeries to kids
Special needs kids head outdoors for annual fishing derby
Special needs kids head outdoors for annual fishing derby
Special needs kids head outdoors for annual fishing derby
Special needs kids head outdoors for annual fishing derby
Findings of Laredo Police conduct investigation to be released
Findings of Laredo Police conduct investigation to be released