Fresh Start Surgical Gifts to provide free surgeries to kids who qualify

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two organizations are partnering up to provide free surgeries to kids who qualify.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and University Health Hospitals are inviting parents or guardians to apply for the program to see if their child qualifies for a free surgery.

Nurses, surgeons, and even anthologists work during their time off to perform these surgeries at no cost to the families affected.

Doctor Ian Mitchell with University Health said the surgeries that can be gifted are, cleft pallet, lip pallet, or almost any surgery that requires a day stay.

“A lot of kids have issues where yea you could live your life with that problem, but a child we wouldn’t want them to live their life with that problem,” said Dr. Mitchell. “Obviously a cleft lip or a cleft pallet is more striking those kids, obviously can’t go through life that way , even things that we wouldn’t necessarily think of, scar revisions, for example, or having your ears stick out really far requires an otoplasty, in a lot of cases their insurance companies may not cover that and that’s where this program can step in and help.”

In order to make these surgeries possible, the surgical staff donates their time and hospitals share their buildings.

Fresh Start steps in to help patients with transportation and covering the expenses.

The program is accepting applications from kids across south Texas.

Doctor Mitchell adds that even kids in northern Mexico could qualify.

If you are interested in applying, you can call 760-448-2025 or e-mail Lupita Morales at Lupita@FreshStart.org.

