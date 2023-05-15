Laredo City Council to discuss potential Border Patrol road project

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Sector Border Patrol guards over 100 miles of river front.

With lawmakers working on immigration reform, the federal government is turning to the City of Laredo for a project they say will help agents patrol the river.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, access to building a new roadway could be on the table.

The purpose of the roadways would be to provide Border Patrol agents with better access to the river.

The item was brought to light by the City of Laredo Environmental Director John Porter.

It read that the city is looking to negotiate with federal law enforcement such as Customs and Border Protection not only to build it but to maintain and repair a private roadway.

U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar supports the decision.

Over the weekend, he said, “The bottom line is that our men and women in the Border Patrol are in dire need of access roads critical to patrolling and securing the border. Ultimately the decision to make the roads transitable will rest with the owners of the properties and not on Border Patrol.”

Congressman Cuellar stated that he did not want a border wall or any other extreme measure to secure the border; however-- council members have been vocal about the proposal.

