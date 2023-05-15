Shop Local
Laredo Police auto theft investigation results in the arrest of eight San Antonians

Joe Baeza provides update on bomb threat
By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several people are arrested after the Laredo Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force helped dismantled an auto theft ring in San Antonio.

Last Wednesday, the eight San Antonio residents were taken into custody.

According to Laredo Police, the individuals either exported, attempted to export or aided in the export of stolen vehicles.

Investigator Joe Baeza says the arrests were the result of an eight-month long investigation.

These vehicles were believed to be used to carry out organized crime but thanks to the combined efforts of Laredo Police, and FBI, the individuals will be prosecuted.

“Some of our investigators assisted in San Antonio from what I understand to go and serve out these warrants, obvious they had connections to Laredo and going through here to go to Mexico, with these stolen vehicles but it was a very good case, the FBI, federal agencies adopted this investigation,” said Baeza.

All eight individuals are expected to make their initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate judge in the Western District of Texas before transportation to Laredo to face further proceedings.

