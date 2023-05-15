Laredo Police Department holds ceremony to honor fallen law enforcement officers

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The brave men and women came together to honor law enforcement officers who have lost their lives while on duty.

On Monday morning, the Laredo Police Department kicked National Police Week with a memorial ceremony at TAMIU to honor fallen police officers.

According to Acting Police Chief Steve Landin, the police department has seen a total of six fallen officers.

Chief Landin says the ceremony is meant to remind the officers to protect themselves when they are out in the field.

“This is the time that we spend, and we reflect on the lives lost in law enforcement and so we come together as one big law enforcement family to honor and respect those lives”, said Landin. “In an effort to remind all of our law enforcement officers to try and prevent additional incidents from occurring that could mean loss of life for one of our officers.”

Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino also proclaimed May 15 to May 21 as Law Enforcement Week.

The police department as well as other law enforcement entities will be celebrating with a slew of events including a Blue Mass Tuesday and a 5K run and walk this Saturday.

