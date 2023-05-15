Shop Local
Loop 20 ramp to World Trade Bridge remains closed for two weeks

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A roadway project in the Mines Road area will remain in effect as the Texas Department of Transportation continues to test out its pilot program.

Two weeks ago, TxDOT closed off the Loop 20 westbound ramp towards the World Trade Bridge.

The state agency was trying to see if the traffic flow would improve while the ramp remained closed.

A TxDOT spokesperson said so far, the program has been a success.

He said the flow has improved and that there’s less traffic backed up and that people are pleased.

The closure will remain in effect for another two weeks as TxDOT continues to collect data.

