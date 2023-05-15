Multiple killed in two vehicle accident in Tamaulipas

TAMAULIPAS, MX . (KGNS) - At least 13 people were killed after a van collided with a cargo truck on a highway in Tamaulipas over the weekend.

The accident happened on Sunday at Kilometer 80 of the Hidalgo Zargaoza Highway.

The collision started a fire that spread to both vehicles.

Mexican officials expressed condolences to families of the victims and have pledged support to help relatives as the investigation into the cause of the deadly wreck continues.

