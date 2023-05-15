Shop Local
Rio Grande International Study Center voices concerns over Border Patrol road project

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Rio Grande International Study Center held a press conference right outside the steps of City Hall on Monday to voice their concerns about a possible licensing agreement between the city and the Border Patrol Union on the road project.

The group’s concern deals with how this project would affect the environment; however, the union representative said they are focused on protecting the border.

“We ultimately don’t know what is the border Patrol’s endgame, for this move for the community and the river,” said Tricia Cortez with the RGISC. “What we do know is what they have consistently done and demanded and asked for in the past. That’s a border wall. Extreme de-vegetation of the riverbanks and control of that river.”

“This contract does not include any language about a border wall. There is no border wall that is going to be built based off this contract,” said Border Patrol Union President Hector Garza. “As long as the city owns this property, and they don’t want a border wall. Then the border wall will never be built.  But it’s important that we are reasonable and sensible in building this road. Make sure our agents can do the work down by the river and first responders have access.”

Coming up in our later newscasts, we hear from a council member and the mayor on the item.

