Santa Maria Elementary students learn about career opportunities

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Elementary school students got a chance to see what careers await them in the near future.

Santa Mara Elementary School held its career day this morning where several agencies spoke to kids about what their job entails.

Several different businesses and organizations such as Border Patrol, the Laredo Fire Department and even AEP showed off some of the tools they use while they are out in the field.

Fifth grade student Diego Flores believes this is a great opportunity for him and his peers.

Diego said when he gets older, he would like to pursue a career in law.

Our very own Web Editor Justin Reyes got a chance to take part and tell the students what’s it like to work in the news industry.

