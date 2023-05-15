Scattered Shower Chances Through Tuesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The combination of an upper level low pressure system aloft (especially above 10′000′ altitude), an approaching slow moving cold front, and a moist atmosphere will mean scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible through Tuesday. Chance of showers becomes less on Wednesday as the front and upper level systems move to our south and east. Sunnier, hotter weather will end the work week.

